‘No statement on case to media’: Special court sets conditions for Varavara Rao’s bail

Days after the Supreme Court granted bail to Telugu poet and activist P Varavara Rao who was booked in the Elgaar Parishad case, the special court in Mumbai set conditions for his bail, including that he shall not make any statement with regard to the matter in the media.

Rao was granted bail earlier this month by the Supreme Court on medical grounds, observing that his medical condition has not improved to such an extent over a period of time. In February 2021, he was granted interim bail by the Bombay High Court for six months. It was extended from time to time. In April, the high court rejected his plea for permanent bail and asked him to surrender within three months.

The Supreme Court, while granting bail to Rao, deleted the condition to surrender. It directed him not to leave Mumbai without the nod of the special court.

Among the conditions set for Rao by special judge Rajesh Katariya is that he shall reside within the area of Greater Mumbai and not leave the city without the permission of the court. Other conditions include that he shall furnish a detailed address of his residence along with contact number of close relatives and the persons residing with him. He was also directed to report to the nearest police station once in three months physically and through a video call fortnightly. He was directed not to make any statement about the case to the media nor contact the co-accused or any other person involved in similar activities. He has also been told not to have any gathering of visitors where he resides.

Rao was arrested in 2018 by the Pune police claiming that he is a member of the banned CPI (Maoist) and that he was involved in furthering its activities. So far, two accused, including Rao and Sudha Bharadwaj, have been granted bail in the case. The trial is yet to commence.