No spike in caseload, state keeps over 80,000 beds ready for Covid-19 patients

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in China, the state has kept over 80,000 beds ready to treat patients during an emergency. Meanwhile, the state’s average daily caseload is hovering around 30, and has not shown any signs of spike till now.

Although the state has only 164 active Covid-19 cases, as a preparatory measure, the public Health department has kept 84,400 beds on stand-by, of which 33,475 are isolation beds, 34,143 are oxygen beds, 9,964 are ICU beds and 6,818 are ventilator beds. The state also has 91,893 healthcare workers who will be assigned to Covid-19 duty if there is another outbreak. Of these, 71,300 have been trained in handling patients with Covid-19 infection. The state has 5 lakh RT-PCR testing kits and 44 lakh rapid antigen kits available with 80,000 oxygen cylinders.

“We have past experience in handling the outbreak so we are prepared to deal with any spike in cases,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 13,338 tests were conducted, of which only 26 were diagnosed with Covid-19. Meanwhile, as per the instructions of the Centre, the state has conducted mock drills in 1,436 hospitals to check the preparedness of their Covid wards, medicine stocks etc. A total of 62,606 passengers at the airport have been screened, of which two have been detected with Covid-19. One of the patients was from Pune and the other one from Goa.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported four fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, and with 2,894 tests carried in the past 24 hours, the Test Positivity Rate stood at 0.13%.