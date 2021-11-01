‘No spike after curbs lifted; if it stays this way till Dec, we can say endemic is here’

On October 26, Maharashtra reported only 12 Covid-19 deaths — the lowest daily fatality recorded since April 2020. However, close surveillance needs to be maintained on the variants of SARS-Cov-2 — the virus that causes Covid-19, Dr AVINASH SUPE, in-charge of the state’s Covid death committee, tells The Indian Express in an interview.

How has the fatality rate changed in the last 18 months, since the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020?

Last year in March, the fatality rate was 10%, out of the 310 infected patients, 31 died. In April 2020, the state’s fatality stood at 7.67%, which gradually dropped to its lowest to 0.92% in March 2021. But when the second wave reached its peak in April 2021, the fatality rate shot up to 1.68%. For the month of October its stands at 1.22%. Our cumulative fatality rate since the outbreak in March till date is now 2.12% — the fourth highest in the nation.

Compared to the first wave, did the state record a higher death rate in the second wave?

No. This is a misconception among people. Between March 2020 and January 2021, a total of 20,36,130 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 and 52,835 of them succumbed to the infection. This counts as a 2.59% fatality rate. However, in the second wave from February 2021 to August 2021, though the total number of cases doubled up to 44,00,237, the fatality rate dropped to 1.7% with 78,383 deaths.

There were allegations that the state government had tried to hide Covid-19 related deaths.

The state government never tried to hide any deaths. Reporting and characterisation of a Covid-19 death involve a multiple-stage process. All districts have Covid death audit committees that examine health complications or casualties that are part of the deceased patient’s medical reports before confirming the death as Covid. If a deceased patient has too many health complications, which the district-level experts fail to categorise, then the patient is referred to the state audit committee.

All the examinations are done following the scientific parameters laid down by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the World Health Organization (WHO). So, the process often takes between six-eight days. There was some backlog but we gradually started releasing the data under the category of “reconciliation deaths”. Around 23,000 backlog deaths were added by the end of July.

In the second wave, more children contracted Covid-19. Did it push up the death rate among children?

Although the infection rate among children surged in the second wave, the death rate remained low. For instance, in the first wave, 67,110 children between the age group of 0 and 10 years contracted the infection, which surged to 1,36,975 in the second wave. But the fatality rate remained the same as the first wave — 0.16%.

Which age group recorded the highest number of deaths?

As per our data analysis, the highest fatality rate (7.41%) has been recorded between the age of 81 and 90 years, followed by the patients within the age group of 71 and 80 years with a 6.37% fatality rate.

How did you control the death rate in the state? What was the strategy?

Sars-Cov-2 is a new virus so, scientists and researchers across the globe didn’t know about its epidemiological characteristics. So, we learnt through trial and error.

Due to fear of stigma and skepticism, many patients were delaying their hospital admission. In the first wave, around 21,000 patients got admitted after 3 to 6 days of the onset of the symptoms. Due to this delay, 50% of the patients died within 48 hours of admission. So, we chalked out the formula— ‘Test, Trace and Treat’. Per infected patients, around 100 close contacts were tested. This helped in early detection and treatment.

Then we converted colleges, schools, grounds into Covid Care Centres where moderately infected patients were treated on oxygen support. We realised HCQ — the drug used for malaria and Tocilizumab weren’t very effective. Remdesivir proved more effective if given early in the line of treatment. Then we started with plasma therapy, which helped in better recovery among moderately infected patients.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started the ward war rooms, which helped to channelise the unavailability of beds and ambulances. This helped in timely interventions.



Will we witness the third wave?

We had anticipated a surge in cases post relaxation of the lockdown, and the festival seasons but no such spike has been witnessed except for some districts like Satara, Pune, Aurangabad. This indicates that we have developed herd immunity. If the situation remains the same till December, we can say that the ‘endemic’ is here. But more focus needs to be paid to genome sequencing to keep a close eye on the variants of Sars-Cov-2 like Delta, Delta plus and its sublines. So far, we haven’t witnessed any new variant in the state.

What does the future hold for us now?

The virus will not go away completely. It might be a seasonal infection similar to swine flu. So, we have to learn to live with it.