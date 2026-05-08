No space left: Maharashtra jails packed at 144% capacity with undertrials

The statistics also show that 1,845 undertrials are languishing in jails across the state for more than five years, with their trials yet to conclude.

With over 80 per cent of its prison population being undertrials, while Maharashtra continues to grapple with severe overcrowding, recording an occupancy rate of 143.9 per cent, as per the recently released Prison Statistics of India, 2024.

The statistics show that as of December 31, 2024, of the 39,003 inmates, 31, 523 are undertrials, or those behind bars while their trials are pending.

The overcrowding is higher in the state’s nine Central Jails with an occupancy rate of 162.8 per cent. Occupancy rate is defined as number of inmates staying in jails against the authorised capacity for 100 inmates. While the occupancy rate has improved from the previous year (2023), which was at 155.3 per cent, it still remains high. The state ranks amongst the highest for prison congestion, trailed by Delhi, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh.