No shortage of beds: BMC chief

Civic officials said this is to ensure that mildly symptomatic patients do not occupy hospital beds. In the last 48 days since the second Covid-19 wave began, the city has recorded 85,000 cases.

Reiterating that there is no shortage of beds in Mumbai, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Tuesday that around 80-85 per cent of the active Covid-19 cases in the city are asymptomatic and patients do not require hospitalisation.

He, however, maintained that private hospitals found directly admitting Covid-19 patients will be penalised. “All hospital beds will be allotted through the 24 ward war rooms. No one should try to procure positive Covid-19 test reports directly from the labs. Else, they will find it difficult to get a bed anywhere. Let the labs inform us of the names of the infected persons at night, we will go to their homes and allot them beds in hospitals early next morning, as we have been doing since last June,” he told mediapersons.

