No settlement,Mafatlal family feud continues

The Mafatlal family dispute will continue in the Bombay High Court for a while longer as socialite Sheetal Mafatlal and her sister-in-law Gayatri Zaveri failed to arrive at a settlement on Thursday.

On August 7,Mafatlal group chairman Atulya tendered a written apology to his wife Sheetal and agreed to let her stay in the Mafatlal residence at Altamount Road. Following the settlement between Sheetal,Atulya,his children from first wife  Marushka and Varun  and his sister Kunti Shah,the court quashed the complaints filed by the socialite against them.

Since the dispute between Sheetal and other members of the family  matriarch Madhuri,Atulyas sister Gayatri Zaveri and sister-turned-brother Ajay  had not been resolved,the court had directed them to apologise to each other and resolve their differences.

Since Sheetal had filed a complaint of harassment against Gayatri,the judges heard the two in their chamber. Sheetals lawyer Parvez Memon had told the court that she wanted a written apology from Gayatri. She,on the other hand,insisted that Sheetal should also apologise to her. Since the two did not agree to each others terms,their dispute could not be resolved.

Gayatris petition in court,seeking quashing of the harassment complaint filed by Sheetal,will now proceed through litigation. The case will be heard on August 14.

While Ajay was present in court on Thursday,the judges heard Sheetal and Gayatri in their chamber as the proceedings for quashing concerned only them.

Clad in an off-white salwar kameez,Sheetal entered the court premises sporting sunglasses. She,however,declined to comment and stayed back much after the proceedings to avoid media glare.

The court battle followed Marshukas complaint at the Gamdevi police station last year,alleging Sheetal had taken paintings worth Rs 50 crore from the Mafatlal residence.

