No safety gear, two labourers die in sewer

Two conservancy workers died on Saturday after inhaling toxic fumes in a sewer. The site supervisor of a company, which employed the two, was arrested by the Navi Mumbai Police on Monday for not providing them safety gear, leading to their death.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Hodsa (29) and Sandeep Hambe (35).

Assistant Inspector Kiran Patil said, “We arrested the supervisor, Dattatray Girdhari, on Monday and produced him before the court. However, since it was a bailable offence, he was released.”

An officer from Rabale MIDC police station, where the FIR was registered, said that the incident took place on Saturday afternoon. “When the sewer opposite Profab company choked, a local company that had the contract of maintaining the sewer was called. Following this, labourers Vijay Hodsa, Sandeep Hambe and Sonot Hodsa got into the sewer. Another labourer, Murtaza Shaikh, waited outside.”

“Soon, due to the toxic fumes, the three fainted and Shaikh raised an alarm. Passersby managed to pull out the three labourers and took them to the local hospital,” said the officer.

While Vijay and Sandeep died, Sonot was discharged. Later, based on Sonot’s statement, an FIR was registered against the site contractor for not provided the labourers with safety gear.