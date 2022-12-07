scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

No safety gear, two labourers die in sewer

Assistant Inspector Kiran Patil said, “We arrested the supervisor, Dattatray Girdhari, on Monday and produced him before the court. However, since it was a bailable offence, he was released."

“Soon, due to the toxic fumes, the three fainted and Shaikh raised an alarm. Passersby managed to pull out the three labourers and took them to the local hospital,” said the officer. (Representational image/File)

Two conservancy workers died on Saturday after inhaling toxic fumes in a sewer. The site supervisor of a company, which employed the two, was arrested by the Navi Mumbai Police on Monday for not providing them safety gear, leading to their death.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Hodsa (29) and Sandeep Hambe (35).

Assistant Inspector Kiran Patil said, “We arrested the supervisor, Dattatray Girdhari, on Monday and produced him before the court. However, since it was a bailable offence, he was released.”

An officer from Rabale MIDC police station, where the FIR was registered, said that the incident took place on Saturday afternoon. “When the sewer opposite Profab company choked, a local company that had the contract of maintaining the sewer was called. Following this, labourers Vijay Hodsa, Sandeep Hambe and Sonot Hodsa got into the sewer. Another labourer, Murtaza Shaikh, waited outside.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Central Asia Region’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Central Asia Region’ or ...
What is OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, why it has become a viral sensationPremium
What is OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, why it has become a viral sensation
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Why the G7’s oil price cap is unlikely to impact RussiaPremium
Why the G7’s oil price cap is unlikely to impact Russia

“Soon, due to the toxic fumes, the three fainted and Shaikh raised an alarm. Passersby managed to pull out the three labourers and took them to the local hospital,” said the officer.

More from Mumbai

While Vijay and Sandeep died, Sonot was discharged. Later, based on Sonot’s statement, an FIR was registered against the site contractor for not provided the labourers with safety gear.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-12-2022 at 01:16:51 am
Next Story

Two men arrested for duping woman while posing as transgender persons

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close