No right to claim papers, CBI says on Kochhars’ plea to access probe letter

The CBI told a special court on Thursday that former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar – arrested in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities in loans provided to Videocon Group chairperson Venugopal Dhoot – have “no right to claim any document” from its probe while replying to the couple’s plea seeking a letter on the mandatory sanction given by a competent authority to investigate them under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The couple has also approached the Bombay High Court claiming that their arrest is illegal, as the CBI had not taken the sanction when the FIR against them was lodged, as mandated under the Act. Dhoot’s lawyer S S Ladda has also claimed that the arrest is illegal on the same ground.

Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act stipulated a mandatory requirement for a police officer to seek approval for conducting “any enquiry or inquiry or investigation” into an offence alleged to have been committed by a public servant.

On Thursday, the Kochhars and their co-accused Dhoot, were sent to judicial custody till January 10 after the CBI did not seek their further custody. While Chanda will be lodged in Byculla women’s jail, the two men have been sent to Arthur Road jail.

The lawyer of the Kochhars, Amit Desai, had argued on December 24 – when they were first brought to the court for remand – that their arrest is illegal. The CBI had then shown a copy of a letter pertaining to the sanction dated July 9, 2021.

On Monday, the CBI had claimed that it did not require sanction, as the Act was amended in 2018 to make the sanction mandatory but its inquiry had begun in 2017.

On Thursday, Kochhars’ lawyers, Kushal Mor and Rohan Dakshini, again told the court that the arrests were illegal. Special Judge S H Gwalani said that since the matter is before the HC, the special court cannot deal with it.

Kochhars’ lawyers had filed a plea seeking that the sanction letter be brought on record and they be given a copy of it. Special Public Prosecutor A Limosin opposed the plea saying that the case is at the stage of investigation and the accused has no right to claim any document. His reply said that the prior approval of the competent authority is part of the case diary, which was perused by the court on December 24. It added that CBI will provide documents to the accused as per the Criminal Procedure Code at the appropriate stage.

The CBI has alleged that between 2009 and 2011, ICICI Bank sanctioned a rupee term loan of Rs 1,875 crore to six companies of Videocon Group. It alleged that of these six loans, Chanda Kochhar was on the committee in two, including one of Rs 300 crore, and alleged that there were irregularities with Dhoot as the “ultimate beneficiary”.

The court directed prison authorities to provide medicines to Dhoot and one attendant to administer insulin. Dhoot and the Kochhars had also sought home food and provisions, including pillows and mattress. Seeking a reply from the prison, the court posted the pleas for hearing on Monday.