No respite for Dahanu, three tremors in a day

Villages near Dahanu felt tremors thrice on Wednesday — two measuring 2.9 and one measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale. While no damage was reported, residents of the 40 affected villages were concerned as two quakes were felt successively.

Advertising

According to Dahanu tehsildar, Rahul Sarang, the tremors were recorded at 10.40 am, 1.14 pm and 1.38 pm. “While the earlier two tremors were recorded at 2.9 on the Richter scale, the one at 1.38 pm was 3.1 on the Richter scale,” Sarang said. “No loss of property or life has been reported,” he added.

Meanwhile, more tarpaulin sheets were distributed among villagers in and around Dhundalwadi, civic officials said. “We are giving the sheets to the families to make tents near their houses. All villagers have been advised to sleep outdoors,” a civic official in the area said.

“The intensity of the tremors seem to be increasing everyday. How long is this going to go on? No one tells us,” said Vanita Gawali, a resident of Karanjvira village. “My children go to Dhundalwadi school. I will not send them tomorrow (Thursday) if we feel anymore tremors today,” she said.