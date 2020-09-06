No rain, Mumbai witnesses rise in heat and humidity

In 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, Santacruz recorded 6.9 mm rain. (File)

Mumbai has been experiencing a rise in temperature and humidity over the last few days, and according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is likely to remain the same for some time.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature recorded by IMD’s Santacruz observatory was 33.6 degrees Celsius, while Colaba station recorded 33.2 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was 85 per cent. The maximum temperature, the IMD said, is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius for the next 48 hours. The all-time high temperature for the month was recorded on August 30, 2014, at 37 degrees.

“Mumbaikars (are) currently experiencing a rise in temperature and high humidity. Last 4-5 days (has seen) less rain, bright sunny days, cloudy skies in the evening, and rain with thunderstorm. Weather is likely to remain the same for the next few days,” K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, tweeted on Saturday.

After receiving 67 per cent surplus rainfall than the average in August, the city has recorded 50 per cent deficient rain in the first five days of September. The normal rainfall between September 1 and 5 is 13.8 mm. No rain was recorded on Saturday. In 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, Santacruz recorded 6.9 mm rain.

The IMD said the development of monsoon withdrawal features from western parts of Rajasthan is likely from September 10 to 16. Until last year, the normal withdrawal date was September 15. It has been revised to September 17 this year with a standard deviation of plus or minus seven days.

