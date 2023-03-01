scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
No proposal from BMC to shift race course: Govt

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group had earlier lashed out at the state government amid reports of shifting of the race course to Mulund dumping ground.

In a written reply submitted to the Assembly, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told the House that a policy decision will be taken on the race course land soon. (Express Photo)
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday informed the state Legislative Assembly that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not initiated any proposal to shift the race course in Mahalaxmi to the Mulund dumping ground.

In a written reply submitted to the Assembly, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told the House that a policy decision will be taken on the race course land soon. The Mahalaxmi Race Course was set up on a land parcel given on lease for 99 years to the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) by the BMC in 1914.

The land is spread across 8.55 lakh sq m and has been identified as a Grade II-B heritage site. While the BMC owns around one-third of the land parcel, the Maharashtra government owns the rest.

As per the reply, at a Cabinet meeting on September 27, 2016, the renewal of lease properties was discussed and on March 15, 2017, a government policy for the same was issued. However, the land plots with the Mahalaxmi Race Course and gymkhana were excluded from it, and it was announced that a separate order will be issued for the same.

According to the written reply, until the announcement of the said order, it was decided that lease amount as per the old rate will be charged and later the difference will be have to paid with interest and an assurance deed to this effect will be taken for the establishments. “As per the decision, RWITC has been informed on November 10, 2022, about submitting the assurance deed and the draft of the same is being prepared by the BMC,” the reply said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group had earlier lashed out at the state government amid reports of shifting of the race course to Mulund dumping ground. Two days ago, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Santosh Pande had written to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting that the ‘upcoming theme park’ at the race course be named after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and a memorial for him be constructed there.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 03:50 IST
