No property tax hike in Mumbai, says Shinde

With an eye BMC elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Thursday that property tax will not be hiked in Mumbai this year.

Speaking in the state Assembly, Shinde told BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal not to increase property taxes, which are hiked once every five years.

The last time property tax was hiked was in 2015. The earlier MVA government had waived property tax on houses up to 500 sq ft.

Shinde also announced a mega recruitment drive to recruit 75,000 employees for state departments on the 75th year of Independence. His other announcements included a slew of concessions for regularisation of illegal buildings in Ulhasnagar, his son son and MP Shrikant Shinde’s constituency. He also announced cuts in penalty rates for regularisation of illegal buildings.

He further announced flats for police personnel at susbidised rate of Rs 15 lakh in the BDD chawls after redevelopment. A brainchild of BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar, the MVA government had quoted Rs 50 lakh per flat. Shinde, however, announced that flats would be provided for Rs 15 lakh to 2,200 police personnel who have been occupying quarters before January 1, 2011.

Also, he announced more floor space index (FSI) for developers building rental accommodations to ensure more rented houses for police personnel. “The police personnel live in sub-human conditions. The condition of their houses in Mumbai and Thane are bad. They are custodians of law. They need better housing,” Shinde said.