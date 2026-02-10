‘No proof of tip-off’: Mumbai special court discharges studio owner in 2023 MCOCA case involving gangster’s death

The studio owner was arrested for gangster Sumit Yerunkar’s murder on December 24, 2023, while he was in the studio to get his photographs clicked.  

By: Express News Service
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 12:12 PM IST
Vishal Utekar was discharged by the special court designated under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on all charges, including murder and criminal conspiracy.Vishal Utekar was discharged by the special court designated under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on all charges, including murder and criminal conspiracy.
Noting that his name was mentioned in a panchama part of the chargesheet as a witness, a special court in Mumbai on Monday discharged a photo studio owner from a 2023 murder case of a gangster. Vishal Utekar was discharged by the special court designated under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on all charges, including murder and criminal conspiracy.

The Mumbai police arrested Utekar on allegations that he was the one who had tipped off the co-accused that gangster Sumit Yerunkar was coming to his photo studio on December 24, 2023. Yerunkar was at the photo studio to get his photographs clicked to display them on flex banners in the Chunabhatti area for his birthday; five people arrived at the spot and fired at him, the police said.

Utekar, who was first named as a witness, was then made an accused, with the police claiming that an accused’s interrogation had revealed that he had informed them about the gangster’s location.

Utekar, through his lawyer Prashant Pawar, had said that there was no proof of his involvement — the statement of the co-accused against him was not recorded, no call data records were collected, nor was any other proof of his being part of the organised crime syndicate given. The police had opposed the plea, saying that there was evidence to frame charges against him.

The court said that the investigating officers admitted that the call records and confession statement of the co-accused were not brought before the court as evidence, and no proof was shown to claim that Utekar had tipped off the others about the gangster’s visit to the studio. The court said that Utekar also had no other case against him.

“It is appropriate to mention that in the prior approval order passed under MCOCA, the name of the applicant/accused (Utekar) is not mentioned as an accused. In the ‘panchnama’, dated 11.01.2024, he is shown to be one of the witnesses. Thereafter, he is shown to be an accused in this crime. Considering all the above aspects, I conclude that there is no sufficient ground for proceedings further against the applicant/accused,” special judge N R Pradhan said.

