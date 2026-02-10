‘No proof of tip-off’: Mumbai special court discharges studio owner in 2023 MCOCA case involving gangster’s death

Noting that his name was mentioned in a panchama part of the chargesheet as a witness, a special court in Mumbai on Monday discharged a photo studio owner from a 2023 murder case of a gangster. Vishal Utekar was discharged by the special court designated under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on all charges, including murder and criminal conspiracy.

The Mumbai police arrested Utekar on allegations that he was the one who had tipped off the co-accused that gangster Sumit Yerunkar was coming to his photo studio on December 24, 2023. Yerunkar was at the photo studio to get his photographs clicked to display them on flex banners in the Chunabhatti area for his birthday; five people arrived at the spot and fired at him, the police said.