No project will go out of Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde

FACING CRITICISM from the Opposition since the state lost out on some big ticket investments, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday claimed that no industrial projects will go out of Maharashtra anymore.

“A few projects have gone out of Maharashtra in the last few months. But that does not happen overnight. From now on, the government will ensure that no project leaves the state,” said Shinde.

He was speaking at the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between various industrial establishments, placement agencies, and the state’s Commissionerate of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship at an industry meet at Raj Bhavan for the creation of 1.21 lakh jobs.

Shinde’s statement comes against the backdrop of Maharashtra losing prestigious projects such as Vedanta-Foxconn, and Tata-Airbus to Gujarat.

The Opposition has slammed the state government over it while the government has claimed that the decisions were a result of misgovernance of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Shinde said he has held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the outcome of that will be for all to see. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government was not going to sit idle after signing MoUs but will follow up on ensuring jobs to the youth.

“Even today, over 45 per cent people are dependent on agriculture for livelihood. But agriculture alone cannot generate jobs and therefore, the manufacturing and service sector will create jobs through skill development,” said Fadnavis at the event.

The MoUs were signed with 45 industry associations, staffing companies, startups, and training and placement agencies for creating jobs in sectors such as hospitality, retail, banking, aviation, and media.