No progress by state mental health authority in last 5 years: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court Wednesday pulled up the Maharashtra government and its mental health authority and said the authority remained non-functional for almost five years and no progress was achieved by it and added that the meetings of the authority had not been held as per Section 56 of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

It also reprimanded the government and the authority for not having enough money in the statutory funds constituted to deal with mental health problems.

The High Court directed the authority to conduct the next meeting before January 9 to address the issues highlighted and resolve the same and asked the state chief secretary to remain present for the meeting. The court also directed the CEO of the authority along with the principal secretary of the health department to remain present during the next hearing on January 12 and inform it about the issues discussed in the meeting.

A division bench of Justices Nitin M Jamdar and Gauri V Godse was hearing a PIL by psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty argued through advocate Pranati Mehra, seeking implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and investigation into mental healthcare institutions that do not regularly assess the condition of patients to ascertain if they can be discharged.

On December 2, the bench had directed the CEO of the authority to file an affidavit detailing when the fund was created and whether the same was adequate for discharge of functions and also give a report about activities of the authority for the ongoing year as well as budget and programmes for the coming year. It had also sought an affidavit from the Secretary of Public Health department on measures to be taken by it, including giving wide publicity to the provisions of the law.

The bench was told that the authority was established in October 2018 and members were nominated thereafter. The authority said that the meetings were conducted every year and certain activities related to mental health under the national health mission were started by it and also gave publicity to the initiatives. Moreover, the CEO said that account expenses for authority are sanctioned for initiatives under the said mission. The state government said that district hospitals and day care centres are to be set up in at least 13 centres across the state.

After perusing the submissions and affidavits, the bench noted, “It was quite clear to us authority remained non-functional for almost five years. The meetings of the authority had not been held as per section 56 of the 2017 Act (which prescribes at least four meetings per year).”

It also noted that the fund constituted under the law to credit loans and grants given by the state government did not contain enough amounts and no commitment was given by the state government regarding transfer of funds to the authority.

“In light of these facts, we direct the state mental health authority shall hold a meeting before January 9, 2023 and all issues highlighted by us will be discussed considering the fact that for almost five years no progress at all has been achieved by authority,” the bench observed.

The bench noted that assistant government pleader Manish Pabale was receiving lack of assistance from the officials and asked the CEO of the authority, along with the principal secretary of the state health department to remain present in the court during the next meeting to apprise it on issues discussed in the authority meeting.

The court also asked the CEO of the authority to discuss in the next meeting as to why the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed to avail help of NGO to attempt more reunions of the cured patients in mental hospitals refers only to the destitute persons and not the other categories.