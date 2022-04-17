No powercuts in last 36 hours after getting additional power from NTCP: Mahadiscom

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (Mahadiscom) on Saturday said that after receiving getting additional power from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), the state has not seen any powercut in the last 36 hours.

Vijay Singhal, Chairman and Managing Director of Mahadiscom, said, “The peak demand of the state, including Mumbai, has gone past 29,000 MW per day. But now, we have started getting additional power of 550 MW from the Solapur unit of NTPC.”

“However, we are not getting enough power from Mahagenco (Maharashtra State Power Generation Company). Instead of getting 9,500 MW, it is supplying us 7,000 MW. If it gives an additional 1,000 MW, Mahadiscom will be in a comfortable situation. Despite coal shortage, we have been able to supply electricity without any powercuts in the last 36 hours… we have also announced that there will be no powercuts when it comes to the use of agricultural pumps,” he added.

Power Minister Nitin Raut said that the supply of coal has not improved. “We have held meetings with Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil, seeking for more water so that hydro electric pumps can generate more power. The irrigation department will soon hold internal meetings and let us know how much water it can be spare,’’ he added.

Sanjay Khandare, Chairman and Managing Director of the Mahangenco, said, “We have got an extra 10 TMC of water from Koyna dam for our hydro electric project. We are now asking the irrigation department for an extra 5 TMC.’’

He added that the average stock of coal will last for just five days, while on an average, each plant must have a stock for 15 days. “The government is in touch with coal companies… The demand will fall at end of May before monsoon begins.”