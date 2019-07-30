No power for over 70 hours, Panvel residents complain of negligence

Residents of Panvel have complained of negligence by the civic authorities and the MSEDCL, as parts of the area have been without electricity for over 70 hours following heavy rains and water-logging.

Vinay Shelke (32), a shopkeeper and resident of Bharat Nagar in New Panvel, said the electricity was switched off starting late Friday.

“Officials claimed it will be restored shortly, however, even on Monday, just one phase has come — that too with low voltage,” he said.

Residents of Bharat Nagar also found water entering their houses on Saturday. “Water entered houses and damaged all of our furniture. While the water level didn’t rise, it was scary as we were seeing the situation in nearby regions of Thane,” he added. Mamta Pandey, MSEDCL spokesperson, said the electricity supply was cut off for people’s safety. “There was a lot of water-logging in the region and we had stopped the feeders for safety purposes. But electricity for most of the region was restored as soon as possible,” she said.

The water, municipal authorities claimed, was because of heavy rain and overflowing nullahs. “Some low-lying areas will face water-logging. It was nothing serious, water entered some low-lying houses only,” an official from Panvel Municipal Corporation said.

However, residents of Panvel and Taloja were agitated due to the unavailability of basic resources.