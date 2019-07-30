Toggle Menu
No power for over 70 hours, Panvel residents complain of negligencehttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/no-power-for-over-70-hours-panvel-residents-complain-of-negligence-5861966/

No power for over 70 hours, Panvel residents complain of negligence

Residents of Bharat Nagar also found water entering their houses on Saturday. “Water entered houses and damaged all of our furniture.

mumbai rain, rain in mumbai, mumbai monsoon, flights cancelled in mumbai, mumbai trains, mumbai trains diverted, heavy rain in mumbai, waterlogging, thane, panvel, maharashtra news, indian express news
Residents of Bharat Nagar also found water entering their houses on Saturday. (File)

Residents of Panvel have complained of negligence by the civic authorities and the MSEDCL, as parts of the area have been without electricity for over 70 hours following heavy rains and water-logging.

Vinay Shelke (32), a shopkeeper and resident of Bharat Nagar in New Panvel, said the electricity was switched off starting late Friday.
“Officials claimed it will be restored shortly, however, even on Monday, just one phase has come — that too with low voltage,” he said.

Residents of Bharat Nagar also found water entering their houses on Saturday. “Water entered houses and damaged all of our furniture. While the water level didn’t rise, it was scary as we were seeing the situation in nearby regions of Thane,” he added. Mamta Pandey, MSEDCL spokesperson, said the electricity supply was cut off for people’s safety. “There was a lot of water-logging in the region and we had stopped the feeders for safety purposes. But electricity for most of the region was restored as soon as possible,” she said.

The water, municipal authorities claimed, was because of heavy rain and overflowing nullahs. “Some low-lying areas will face water-logging. It was nothing serious, water entered some low-lying houses only,” an official from Panvel Municipal Corporation said.
However, residents of Panvel and Taloja were agitated due to the unavailability of basic resources.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 In Thane, officials take stock of damage: 398 houses, missing livestock
2 CM launches biometric system that helped crack 85 cases, make 120 arrests
3 BJP corporator’s motion makes way, BMC to slap Rs 10,000 fine for feeding cattle in public