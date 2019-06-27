No power at PCO stall: Disabled man makes rounds of BMC offices for a year for NOC

A 43-YEAR-OLD disabled man has been forced to make the rounds of BMC offices for the last one year to obtain a no objection certificate (NOC) for an electricity connection for his PCO stall in Santa Cruz.

The BMC had incidentally demolished his stall in an anti-encroachment drive, despite it having all the requisite permissions. The BMC had subsequently recognised its mistake and allowed Prakash Rasal, a resident of Kalina in Santa Cruz, to rebuild the stall.

But Rasal and his wife Veena have alleged that they have been made to run from one department to another in BMC’s H-East Ward (Bandra East) office to get NOC for the electricity connection.

The sole breadwinner of his family of six, Rasal runs a PCO stall that was allotted to him in 1996 under the disabled category (more than 40 per cent physically disabled due to polio) near Amar Brass Company on CST Road in Kalina. The stall was demolished without any notice in August 2017.

“During demolition, we kept telling the officials that the stall is legal, but they did not listen. They demolished it and an electric metre was removed. Later, we submitted all requisite documents to the ward office. They admitted their mistake and civic officials gave permission to rebuild the stall,” Rasal told The Indian Express.

While permission for rebuilding was granted, the family faced problems in getting back the electricity supply. “When we approached Reliance Energy (now Adani Energy) to restore our electricity connection, they told us to produce a NOC from the ward. We met the assistant engineer, sub-engineer and even ward officer of H-East Ward (Bandra East). It’s been almost a year… every time they promised to give NOC but nothing happened. Without electricity, I cannot sit in the office and this has affected my business badly,” said Rasal.

According to the documents available with Rasal, during a public grievance meeting on May 24, 2019, BMC Executive Engineer Pravin Parghane had ordered the assistant engineer (maintenance) to expedite the NOC process immediately. But to no avail.

Veena said: “Recently, they gave us a NOC, but it was rejected by Adani Energy as the signature was wrong. Is this the way BMC treats disabled people?”

An official from the H-East Ward said some technical issues are behind the delay and soon, the NOC will be granted. “He will be granted NOC as the process is on. Also, he has been doing follow-ups for the last couple of months,” the official said.