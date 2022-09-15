No political interference in transfers of civic officials: BMC

The BMC on Wednesday denied allegations of political interference in transfers of senior civic officials while maintaining that the decisions were purely administrative in nature.

In a statement, the BMC said, “There is no question of any political interference or pressure in it (frequent change in its decision of transfer orders of senior officials). The changes taking place at the senior level in the administration are purely administrative in nature.”

In line with recent reversion of transfer orders, the BMC on Tuesday had reversed the transfer of two senior officials within a day.

Earlier on Tuesday, Keshav Ubale, who held the charge of the improvements department, was transferred as to vigilance department. Ajit Kumbhar, who held the charge of vigilance department as well as the additional charge of the education department, was given the charge of education department.

However, within a few hours, the BMC moved Kumbhar to vigilance again, whereas Ubale was given the charge of education department.

“Kumbhar had full-time duties as joint commissioner (Vigilance) and additional charge of education department. In view of the responsibility of these two very important departments, to reduce his workload, he was entrusted with the education portfolio full-time,” the BMC said in its statement.