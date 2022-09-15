scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

No political interference in transfers of civic officials: BMC

In a statement, the BMC said, "There is no question of any political interference or pressure in it (frequent change in its decision of transfer orders of senior officials). The changes taking place at the senior level in the administration are purely administrative in nature."

BMC, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsIn line with recent reversion of transfer orders, the BMC on Tuesday had reversed the transfer of two senior officials within a day.

The BMC on Wednesday denied allegations of political interference in transfers of senior civic officials while maintaining that the decisions were purely administrative in nature.

In a statement, the BMC said, “There is no question of any political interference or pressure in it (frequent change in its decision of transfer orders of senior officials). The changes taking place at the senior level in the administration are purely administrative in nature.”

In line with recent reversion of transfer orders, the BMC on Tuesday had reversed the transfer of two senior officials within a day.

Earlier on Tuesday, Keshav Ubale, who held the charge of the improvements department, was transferred as to vigilance department. Ajit Kumbhar, who held the charge of vigilance department as well as the additional charge of the education department, was given the charge of education department.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...Premium
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD stylePremium
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD style
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko

However, within a few hours, the BMC moved Kumbhar to vigilance again, whereas Ubale was given the charge of education department.

More from Mumbai

“Kumbhar had full-time duties as joint commissioner (Vigilance) and additional charge of education department. In view of the responsibility of these two very important departments, to reduce his workload, he was entrusted with the education portfolio full-time,” the BMC said in its statement.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 12:58:39 am
Next Story

Bulk drug park that MVA worked for has gone to Gujarat, Andhra and Himachal: Aaditya Thackeray

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement