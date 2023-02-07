No police mock drills depicting persons of particular community as terrorists till Feb 10: High Court

THE AURANGABAD bench of the Bombay High Court recently directed that till February 10, no police mock drills shall be conducted depicting members of a particular community as terrorists.

The court also issued notices to the state Home department and Director General of Police, among others, who are named respondents in the case, seeking their response to the PIL by a social activist from the Muslim community.

The PIL challenged conduct of mock drills by the police department, in which the “attire and slogan shouting was as if to indicate that the terrorist is a Muslim”. The court also directed Public Prosecutor D R Kale for the state government to inform it as to whether there were any guidelines in place for holding of police mock drills.

The PIL sought guidelines for police mock drills and referred to three such mock drills conducted at Ahmednagar, Chandrapur and Aurangabad, where a police constable allegedly playing the role of a terrorist was “conspicuously dressed in attire most prominently worn by the men of the Muslim community” and was shouting “Nara-e-Takbeer, Allah-u-Akbar” after being arrested during the drill.

A division bench of Justice Mangesh S Patil and Justice Santosh G Chapalgaonkar was, on February 3, hearing a plea by Sayed Usama who claimed that in certain mock drills, the Muslim community was “deliberately shown as terrorist” by state police authorities and same showed their “bias” against the community.

The petitioner, through advocate Sayyed Tauseef Yaseen, stated that such mock drills send a message that terrorists have a “particular religion” and the act of police amounts to defaming the Muslim community The PIL stated that the script of the mock drills in question is confirmed by the highest police authorities of the city or district, such as superintendent of police or commissioner of police.

“To give their assent to enact a play on a script involving serious and sensitive issue of terrorism by portraying a person from particular community as a ‘terrorist’ reeks of bias against the said community and speaks volumes about the competency, credibility, suitability and otherwise of the person officiating on that post as to whether the said high ranking police official is worthy of being continued on the said post,” the PIL stated.

The plea added that the police officials involved in enactment and performance of plays of mock drill suffer from” the vice of communalism and do not have their beliefs and ethos embedded in the constitutional principles of secularism and pluralism.”

The concerned officials are therefore ineligible and unfit for discharging services as policemen, the PIL claimed

The petitioner sought directions from the court to declare the incidence of portraying terrorists in police mock drills from a particular community “as violative of dignity and liberty of that community and causing threat to the fraternity, integrity and unity” of the nation. It urged the court to direct the concerned authorities to frame guidelines under the Maharashtra Police Act on such anti-terrorist mock drills until the government formulates its own law regarding the same to prevent the incidents in question.

The PIL also sought departmental or criminal action against the police officials responsible for the acts in question, as claimed in the plea.

Seeking a response from the state government, the bench posted the matter for further hearing to February 10 and noted, “Till the next date, no mock drills shall be conducted depicting persons of a particular community as terrorists.”