No-parking on 5 roads in Mumbai: On Day 1, 28 vehicles towed, Rs 65,000 collected in fines from errant parkers

Stretches of Maharshi Karve Road, Gokhale Road, LBS Road, SV Road and New Link Road became no-parking zones from Friday, with the BMC announcing Rs 10,000 fine for defaulters. The civic body had Thursday declared that the five arterial roads would become no-parking areas to reduce traffic congestion in the areas due to parked cars. Since Friday morning, civic staff along with local traffic police towed at least 24 vehicles and collected fine to the tune of Rs 65,000 from illegally parked vehicles on Maharshi Karve Road, one of the five no-parking zones in C ward.

On SV Road and Link Road, in western suburbs, only two vehicles were towed, while no fine was collected, ward officials said, crediting the awareness drive ahead of the implementation of the new rules to the low infraction rate.

The BMC collected a total fine of Rs 65,000 and towed 28 vehicles from the five roads, of which 20 were later released after the owners paid fine. The BMC, officials said, had roped in a few ex-serviceman to help them in the crackdown Friday.

The Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA) said the five roads were chosen based a host of criteria — major arterial roads, land use across residential, commercial and mixed use categories, parking demand, road width and occupancy.

In the first two months since the first phase of the no-parking rule was implemented around public parking lots, the civic body has penalised a total of 1,000 motorists and collected Rs 83.94 lakh in fines.

Under the new rule, residents can park on roadside parking bays for an hour by paying Rs 25 for cars and Rs 10 for two-wheelers.

In the next phase, the civic body plans to ban parking on 50-metre stretch on either side of BEST bus stops and slap a fine of Rs 10,000 on 3,500 luxury buses if found illegally parked.