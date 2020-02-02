Mumbai: No parade, Preamble read at annual LGBT Pride gathering

People gather at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Saturday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) People gather at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Saturday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Thousands thronged Azad Maidan for the annual LGBT Pride Parade, which was held minus the parade, on Saturday afternoon.

The organisers, Queer Azaadi Mumbai (QAM), had to shift to Azad Maidan — the designated protest venue in the city — after the Mumbai Police refused to give it permission to hold the parade at August Kranti Maidan. The QAM, instead, organised performances and talks by 30 speakers from diverse backgrounds. The event ended with the people gathered reading the Preamble of the Constitution.

The parade scheduled for February 1 at August Kranti Maidan was cancelled on Tuesday after an anonymous message was circulated over the weekend linking it to a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

“The Pride March is being organised in Mumbai since 2008… We felt sad while putting up the stage in the morning. Many boys and girls have come for their first Pride March today… But we could not cancel the event as we had delegates attending from all over India and the world,” QAM member Ashish Pandya said.

“All these years, we had been holding the parade in an area where people did not judge us. A bond had formed over these years,” he added.

Shweta Vaidya, 29-year-old writer, said on Saturday: “Now, people would finally realise that the Pride March is a protest and not a party. The pride is defined by its march. We get to reach out to people, though some ask us ‘aap kaunse naatak company se ho’.”

As every year, the Humsafar Trust had last week obtained permission from the Gamdevi police station and the Mumbai Traffic Police for a crowd of 10,000 to 15,000 people to march from August Kranti Maidan to Nana Chowk, Kennedy Bridge, Opera House and through Girgaum before returning to the Maidan.

A letter issued to the Trust by Rajendra Mohite, senior inspector, Gamdevi police station, stated that permission for the march was denied after the police received information that slogans would be raised and banners displayed against the CAA and NRC. “A law and order situation may develop if the march goes ahead in such a situation,” the letter added.

