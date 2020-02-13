No papers, 22 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Mumbai

This is the second such arrest of Bangladeshi nationals from Arnala in two months.

(Representational Image) This is the second such arrest of Bangladeshi nationals from Arnala in two months.(Representational Image)

As many as 22 Bangladeshi nationals, including 10 women, were arrested from Virar area for illegal stay, police said Wednesday.

Inspector Bhaskar Pukale of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of Palghar district police said the foreign nationals had been living in rented huts near Arnala Beach for at least three months, and were mostly working at construction sites and as domestic helps.

“They had all come to Vasai from Bangladesh at different times. Some are single men, while others are couples and pairs of siblings… When we questioned them, they confessed to being Bangladeshi nationals. They did not have any documents proving Indian citizenship. In diaries, seized from some of the foreigners, we found phone numbers of family members and travel agents from Bangladesh,” Pukale said.

They will be produced in court Thursday, police said.

This is the second such arrest of Bangladeshi nationals from Arnala in two months. In December last year, the Anti-Terrorist Cell of the district police had arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals without documents. The men were working at the local fish and poultry market.

