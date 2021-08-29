‘No other state should get CM like this’: Narayan Rane

Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane kept up his attack on the Shiv Sena and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as he continued his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in his stronghold Sindhudurg in Konkan.

While speaking at Oras in Sindhudurg, Rane, without naming anyone, said: “Covid-19 deaths in the state are the highest in the country… They are number 1 in killing people (due to Covid-19).”

“No other state should get a chief minister like this, who doesn’t get out of home… doesn’t even go to Mantralaya. He is a caged tiger from Matoshree,” he added.

“Now, he (CM Uddhav Thackeray) will have to go to UP as a (complaint) has been filed against him there (for saying that Yogi Aadityanath should be beaten up with slippers).”

“I doubt if there is a state government in Maharashtra,” he said in Nandgaon, and pointed to the losses faced by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), alleging that employees have not been paid for months. He also claimed that some employees have died by suicide. “Instead of coming after me, the government should address the plight of ST employees.”

Rane was referring to driver Kamlesh Bedse (44) from Dhule, employed with MSRTC, who allegedly hanged self at his residence. He reportedly said in a suicide note that he was fed up with his low and irregular salary and was not able to pay his debts.

Rane further said that he had received a call from Delhi two days ago and was asked to not slap anyone as he is minister now. “Day before yesterday, I got a call from Delhi and was told, ‘Raneji abhi aap mantri hai kisike kaan ke niche nai’. I said ‘okay, there are other body parts too’,” he added.

Rane, who was arrested on Tuesday midway through his yatra for threatening to “slap” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, resumed his yatra from Ratnagiri on Friday. On Saturday, he went to Sindhudurg, where he will end the yatra on Sunday.

At Achara village in Malvan taluka, he took on Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and Vinayak Raut, Sena MP from Sindhudurg.

“There are two Rauts in Shiv Sena, both have only one job – criticise me, otherwise they will not get (poll) tickets. I don’t understand Sanjay Raut at times, he criticises me inside the House and after coming out, says ‘well done’. When I ask… he says he is with me.”

Further taking on Sanjay Raut, he said: “You are from that party, you do all their work, get abused for them… and if you leave them and come to me then what will happen to Pawar saheb? In Lok Sabha, you are always found in Pawar saheb’s office. Anyways, I won’t speak much about them (both Rauts), they are not worth it.”