‘No onion, garlic’ row: How Shiv Sena backlash forced Maharashtra school into U-turn
Seven Square Academy in Mira Road East had issued the circular on September 8, asking parents to ensure that students carried tiffin without Kanda-Mool during the Paryushan period, from September 8 to 16.
Following a backlash from the Shiv Sena and other political parties, a Mira Bhayandar school, managed by the wife of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Narendra Mehta, withdrew the diktat asking students to avoid onion, garlic, potato, and other “Kanda-Mool” vegetables during a Jain festival.
Seven Square Academy in Mira Road East had issued the circular on September 8, asking parents to ensure that students carried tiffin without Kanda-Mool during the Paryushan period.
The school had also mentioned in the circular that the canteen would serve food without onion, garlic, and potato during the Jain festival, following the traditional practices associated with Paryushan.
“We have taken down the circular today; there is no issue at all, as it is highlighted unnecessarily in the media,” a school official said.
BJP ally Sena targets school diktat
The ‘no onion, garlic’ school circular found support in none, not even the BJP ally Shiv Sena, and drew criticism from even warring political parties.
The MNS opposed it, alleging imposition of a religious practice on students from different communities.
Calling the circular ‘shameful’, Robert D’Souza, president of the MNS Students’ Wing, Mira-Bhayandar, said, “We have lodged a complaint with the education department and the deputy director of education, seeking cancellation of the school’s licence. A school is supposed to be a secular space for children to learn from each other’s culture and religion, rather than the school imposing one religion on every student; this is shameful.”
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Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut called the issue “more serious than love jihad”. He said, “Will these people decide whether Marathi people can live in Mumbai? Will they also decide what people should eat and what they should not eat?”
Pratip Sarnaik, Maharashtra Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader, criticised the school circular, calling it a “fatwa”.
“In a democracy, politics should not enter schools. Religion, caste and creed should not come into educational institutions…such a fatwa being issued in Maharashtra is unfortunate. I think BJP leaders should also pay attention to such issues,” Sarnaik said.
Mira-Bhayandar education officer Sulabha Watare said, “I am aware of the news, but I am yet to meet the school management, visit the campus and conduct an inspection to discuss this issue. Once I have a meeting with them, I will be able to give clear instructions and comments on the issue.”
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Defending the school’s communication, Mehta said, “Normally, our canteen cooks Jain food during Paryushan every year, and then we have Ganeshotsav followed by Navratri. During this time, the school has always been following satvik food and requesting parents to follow the same to maintain an environment of piousness in the school. The school intended to ensure that students did not bring non-vegetarian food during the festival and also to ensure that children eat nutritious food during this period and avoid these items. There is no compulsion,” Mehta said.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
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