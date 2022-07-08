No one can take away Sena’s ‘bow and arrow’ symbol: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray asserted on Friday that the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol will always remain with the Sena and no one can take it away from the party.

Thackeray said he had consulted several legal experts on this, but some were creating a misconception that his faction would be losing the symbol. “There is a discussion going on about the party’s symbol. As per the law, no one can take away ‘bow and arrow’ from Shiv Sena. Don’t worry about it. There is no need to think about a new symbol and I am saying this after consulting with legal experts,” he said.

The former chief minister also demanded mid-term elections in Maharashtra, saying that people should be allowed to take a decision on the toppling of the previous MVA government led by him.

Thackeray also clarified in the press conference held at Matoshree, his private residence, that a decision on extending the party’s support to NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu will be taken after discussing it with all the MPs.

Replying to the statements of a few rebel MLAs that if Thackeray calls them with dignity they will surely return to him, the Shiv Sena leader said he has been doing the same. He also hit out at the rebel MLAs saying, “If you love me, Aaditya or Matoshree so much why didn’t you speak when the BJP was making several dirty allegations against his family and him and how can they still sit with the same BJP which harassed and made several baseless allegations against Thackeray family and Aaditya?”.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court decided to hear on July 11 a fresh plea by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena challenging the appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra Chief Minister.