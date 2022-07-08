scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

No one can take away Sena’s ‘bow and arrow’ symbol: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav also demanded mid-term elections in Maharashtra, saying that people should be allowed to take a decision on the toppling of the previous MVA government led by him.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: July 8, 2022 4:25:57 pm
Replying to the statements of a few rebel MLAs that if Thackeray calls them with dignity they will surely return to him, the Shiv Sena leader said he has been doing the same.(PTI)

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray asserted on Friday that the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol will always remain with the Sena and no one can take it away from the party.

Thackeray said he had consulted several legal experts on this, but some were creating a misconception that his faction would be losing the symbol. “There is a discussion going on about the party’s symbol. As per the law, no one can take away ‘bow and arrow’ from Shiv Sena. Don’t worry about it. There is no need to think about a new symbol and I am saying this after consulting with legal experts,” he said.

The former chief minister also demanded mid-term elections in Maharashtra, saying that people should be allowed to take a decision on the toppling of the previous MVA government led by him.

Also read |Uddhav Thackeray camp moves SC challenging Eknath Shinde’s appointment as Maha CM; hearing on July 11

Thackeray also clarified in the press conference held at Matoshree, his private residence, that a decision on extending the party’s support to NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu will be taken after discussing it with all the MPs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accountsPremium
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accounts
Bullet train project chief sacked amid graft casePremium
Bullet train project chief sacked amid graft case
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviourPremium
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviour
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciaryPremium
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciary

Replying to the statements of a few rebel MLAs that if Thackeray calls them with dignity they will surely return to him, the Shiv Sena leader said he has been doing the same. He also hit out at the rebel MLAs saying, “If you love me, Aaditya or Matoshree so much why didn’t you speak when the BJP was making several dirty allegations against his family and him and how can they still sit with the same BJP which harassed and made several baseless allegations against Thackeray family and Aaditya?”.

More from Mumbai

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court decided to hear on July 11 a fresh plea by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena challenging the appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement