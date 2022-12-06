No one can stop ministers from visiting Belagavi if they choose to go, says Fadnavis

AMID REPORTS that Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai are likely to postpone their scheduled December 6 visit to Belagavi, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that no one can stop them from visiting if the ministers decide to go.

“The ministers were to visit on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Din for a programme. If the ministers decide so, no one can stop them from visiting. However, this day is of importance to us all and we do not want to be responsible for any protests on this occasion. We are discussing the issue, and the CM will soon take a call. However, no one can stop us from visiting. No one is afraid to visit. In any area within independent India, no one can stop anybody from visiting any area,” said Fadnavis, while speaking to media in the afternoon at Mantralaya.

A spokesperson from the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office told The Indian Express, “The Chief Minister will take a call on the issue about whether the visit is to be postponed.”

The state government faced backlash from the opposition on Monday, following reports that the visit was cancelled. NCP spokesperson Clyde Castro said, “It is surprising to see the Shinde – Fadnavis led Maharashtra government wilting under the pressure of Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Today, Devendra Fadnavis says that these ministers were due to visit Belagavi only for the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Din, the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, but the visit is cancelled now because it may create unrest on that day.”

Castro said, “It is shameful that Bommai, who is from BJP is allowed to do what he is doing with another BJP-allied state while the Centre and BJP are behaving as mute spectators. This strange behaviour from BJP raises a question.”

Patil and Desai are nodal ministers for coordination with the legal team regarding the ongoing border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka. Their visit was scheduled for December 3 but was postponed to December 6 following an invitation from a pro-Maharashtra organisation for a programme scheduled on Tuesday.

Denying reports that the visit was cancelled, Shambhuraj Desai, said, “Our Marathi brothers have planned a programme, and we have planned to attend it. We have officially informed the Karnataka government that we will be visiting, but we have not given them the details of our visit yet. CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will take a call on the issue. We will follow their directives.” As of Monday afternoon, the visit has not been cancelled, he added.

Speaking to the media after a meeting for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies in Mumbai on Monday night, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Udhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar criticised the state government on the uncertainty over the issue. “Maharashtra is being insulted constantly. And for the first-time seeds of separatism are being sowed in the state. Some villages say they want to go to Karnataka, some say Telangana, and some Gujarat. There is a strategy to break Maharashtra. Karnataka is trying to claim a lot of cities of Maharashtra. The question now is does Maharashtra even have a government. I had heard some of our ministers were scheduled to go to Karnataka. But the Karnataka CM indicated otherwise and the trip of Maharashtra ministers was cancelled. When will Maharashtra show it has a CM?”

Ajit Pawar said, “Karnataka CM speaks a lot, and how can Maharashtra ministers be barred from visiting the state? How can Maharashtra tolerate this? Everyone has the right to travel within the country. But immediately the Maharashtra government backed away, changed travel plans and said we will do it on another day. Why won’t you go? Are you afraid? Maharashtra never kneeled before anyone. But the Shinde-Fadnavis government did it.”