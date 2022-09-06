scorecardresearch
No non-teaching duties for teachers, assures CM Shinde

Teacher representative bodies have been petitioning the district as well as state authorities for months now over the increasing burden of non-educational duties on teachers.

Several teacher organisations even started a campaign titled ‘Aamhala Shikvu Dya’ (Let us teach). (Express/File)

Amid the widespread discontent among government teachers over being assigned increasing non-teaching duties outside school by government authorities, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that instructions have been given to the department to not engage teachers with such work.

“I have been receiving a number of complaints and applications regarding non-educational work being assigned to teachers. Except for work which is of national importance, no other such duties will be assigned to teachers. Instructions regarding the same will be given to the department,” he said while speaking at the video conference with selected teachers across the state on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

Maharashtra’s newly appointed School Education minister Deepak Kesarkar too had said last week that teachers won’t be subjected to non-educational duties. “I will be holding a meeting with the department and we will issue clear guidelines regarding the same,” he had said.

