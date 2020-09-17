No new restrictions in Mumbai in view of Covid-19: Police

The Mumbai police spokesperson DCP N Ambika said: "DCP Operations has issued an order under 144 CrPC on Wednesday which will be applicable in Mumbai city till September 30."

The Mumbai police Thursday evening clarified that there were no changes in the restrictions in effect in the city after a notice under section 144 issued by the police on Wednesday led to confusion.

The police top brass confirmed that the notice issued was merely an extension of an earlier notice under section 144 and that there were no changes in place.

The confusion began after a notice issued by DCP (operations) Shahaji Umap under section 144 was issued on Wednesday that extended the restorations in place till September 30.

The Mumbai police spokesperson DCP N Ambika, however, soon clarified: “DCP Operations has issued an order under 144 CrPC yesterday which will be applicable in Mumbai city upto 30th September. It is issued as per the guidelines received from state government on 31st August regarding easing of restrictions and phase wise opening of Lockdown (Mission Begin Again) and no new/fresh restrictions have been imposed by Mumbai Police.”

A senior officer added that order issued u/s 144 CrPC is a mere extension of our previous order (issued on 31st August) and no new/fresh restrictions have been imposed by Mumbai Police.

