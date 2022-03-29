No new Covid cases in Dharavi for last five days

WITH NO new Covid-19 case since Thursday, Dharavi, the slum-dominated area and one of the Covid-19 hotspots in the city, has no active case.

The slum, spread across 2.4 sq km and with a population of over 8.5 lakh residents, recorded a total of 8,652 Covid-19 cases and over 400 dead since April 1, 2020.

The first case and death due to Covid-19 in the area were recorded on April 1, 2020. In the third wave, the area had recorded the highest-ever single day tally of 150 new cases on January 6 this year.

Talking to the media on Thursday, Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner G/North, had said, “Today, Dharavi is Covid-free in the true sense.”