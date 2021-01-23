No new Covid case in Dharavi for 2nd time since April

On April 1, 2020, Dharavi had reported its first case and also the first death due to Covid-19. (File)

FOR THE second time since April 1, last year, Dharavi did not report a new Covid-19 case on Friday. December 25, last year was the first time when the former Covid-19 hotspot had not recorded a new case.

According to BMC data, since the pandemic broke out, Dharavi has reported 3,904 cases. It, however, has only 10 active cases now. G North ward, which covers Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim, recorded only five new cases on Friday – two in Dadar and three in Mahim.

The BMC was running nine quarantine facilities in schools, sports complexes, hostels and community halls to accommodate people in the area. For providing critical care, it had also taken over five private hospitals. Until June, more than 8,500 people were quarantined in such facilities.

On April 1, 2020, Dharavi had reported its first case and also the first death due to Covid-19.