No need to travel to hospital: Palliative home care service for seriously ill kids

The first-ever paediatric palliative home care service, ‘Titli’, was launched in Mumbai on Friday to address the medical needs of seriously ill children. It was launched by Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children in association with Cipla Foundation.

There are hundreds of seriously ill children who travel daily for advanced medical care at the tertiary-care Wadia Hospital. To address the needs of these patients, ‘Titli’ has been launched.

Take the case of five-year-old Adhira Rakesh Khaniwadekar, who for the last one and a half years is fighting blood cancer. Adhira, who lives in Raigad, travels nearly 25 km to Mumbai every 15 days for her health check-up, which often makes her sick. “It is a nearly two-hour journey which makes her nauseous and she starts vomiting on the way,” said Pooja Khaniwadekar, her mother. “We can consult other oncologists but she is hesitant,” she added.

“If we can get medical facilities and health follow-ups at home, it would save my daughter a lot of hassle,” said Pooja.

A team of healthcare workers from the hospital would assist the families and patients. “This will also help to improve the well-being of the entire family, as it supports children and families throughout their illness trajectory. It also includes end-of-life care and bereavement support. This home supportive care service will be a boon for children as it will take care of their each and every need,” said Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO of the hospital.

In 2019, the hospital had launched the palliative and support care unit which over the last three years supported 1,400 children and families.

Many a times, the caregivers also suffer from psychological issues for which they need counselling. So, under this project, the parents would also be counselled for better care of the children.

“Children with serious illnesses can now receive the same quality of care in their own homes, while in the company of their siblings, parents and grandparents,” said Rumana Hamied, Managing Trustee, Cipla Foundation and Cipla Palliative Care and Training Centre. To avail home care service under ‘Titli’, parents can call the Saath Saath helpline (1800-202-7777), the national palliative care helpline that links callers to their nearest palliative care centre.