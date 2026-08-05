No more non-dairy paneer on your plate as Maharashtra enforces ban for a year

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of “analogue” or non-dairy or synthetic paneer across the state for one year. The order has also directed hotels, restaurants, caterers and cloud kitchens to stop using the vegetable-fat substitute in place of genuine paneer. The order, issued by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and published in the state gazette on July 30, takes effect immediately and will remain in force for one year.
The Gazette order cites FDA sampling data from April 2025 to March 2026, during which 308 paneer and dairy-analogue samples were tested at notified food laboratories. Of these, 109 samples — 35.4% of samples analysed — failed to conform to prescribed standards — 79 were sub-standard, and 30 were declared unsafe. Laboratory analysis of the extracted fat showed butyro-refractometer readings and iodine values outside the range prescribed for milk fat in a significant share of the failed samples, indicating that vegetable fat had been added or had replaced milk fat.
What is analogue paneer?
Paneer analogues are look-alike products that resemble paneer in appearance and texture, but are not made entirely from milk.
According to Dr Surendra Nath Battula, retired principal scientist, National Dairy Research Institute, Bangalore, “Analogue paneer is made by blending vegetable oils (palm oil), vegetable fats (palm stearin), starches, and milk solids (SMP), plant proteins (soy, pea) along with stabilisers, emulsifiers and artificial flavours, and curdling the blend using the common acidulants.”
“This process creates a cheaper substitute that mimics the look and texture of real paneer but has a different nutritional profile,” he had told The Indian Express in a previous interview, adding that it is not paneer as per the regulation and because it does not use milk fat and milk protein; it is considerably cheaper to produce. “Genuine branded paneer sells for around Rs 400 – 500 per kilo. Analog paneer is available in the unorganised market at around Rs 150 per kilo; often it is marketed as paneer.”
This is not the first time Maharashtra’s food regulator has flagged the issue. Earlier this year, then Food Safety Commissioner Shridhar Dube-Patil had directed all restaurants across the state using cheese or paneer analogue to disclose this on their bills, menus and display boards at the establishment starting May 1.
Heena Khandelwal is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai. She covers a wide range of subjects from relationship and gender to theatre and food. To get in touch, write to heena.khandelwal@expressindia.com ... Read More