No more non-dairy paneer on your plate as Maharashtra enforces ban for a year

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of “analogue” or non-dairy or synthetic paneer across the state for one year. The order has also directed hotels, restaurants, caterers and cloud kitchens to stop using the vegetable-fat substitute in place of genuine paneer. The order, issued by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and published in the state gazette on July 30, takes effect immediately and will remain in force for one year.

The Gazette order cites FDA sampling data from April 2025 to March 2026, during which 308 paneer and dairy-analogue samples were tested at notified food laboratories. Of these, 109 samples — 35.4% of samples analysed — failed to conform to prescribed standards — 79 were sub-standard, and 30 were declared unsafe. Laboratory analysis of the extracted fat showed butyro-refractometer readings and iodine values outside the range prescribed for milk fat in a significant share of the failed samples, indicating that vegetable fat had been added or had replaced milk fat.