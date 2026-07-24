No more mandatory bond year: Maharashtra frees MBBS graduates from 2006-era rule

Graduates eligible for bond service but not yet allotted postings, unable to complete it, or allotted postings but not yet joined as of the GR's date, are all now exempt. Those already serving must complete their remaining tenure.

Ending a nearly two-decade-old policy, the Maharashtra government on Thursday scrapped the mandatory one-year bond service for MBBS graduates, saying the requirement had become impractical as the number of medical graduates far outstripped the government’s capacity to provide bond postings.

The move benefits graduates from government, aided and municipal medical colleges, as well as private college students who had availed government benefits. MBBS graduates waiting for bond postings will no longer have to complete the mandatory year before becoming eligible for postgraduate admissions.

In a Government Resolution issued Thursday, the Medical Education and Drugs Department said the state’s MBBS intake had risen sharply while government departments had only limited bond service positions available, leaving many graduates unaccommodated and delaying their academic and professional progression.