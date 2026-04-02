BMC proposes 24/7 clean-up drive to make beaches spotless

Mumbai has a total shoreline length of 145 KM and there are 12 beaches that are open to the public. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

To prevent Mumbai’s sea and beaches from recording heavy pollution levels, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a round the clock clean up drive for two prominent beaches in Mumbai at Dadar and Chimbai (Bandra).

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Officials maintained the pilot project was being launched to ensure beaches remain clean during the monsoon, which will begin in the next two months. Mumbai has a total shoreline length of 145 km and there are 12 beaches that are open to the public. These beaches are spread between the island city, eastern and western suburbs.

“Usually during the monsoon a large amount of plastic waste gets accumulated on the shoreline during high tide. These piles of garbage stay there unless they are removed by the local ward officials. Till then they release a stench, contaminating the surroundings,” a civic official told the Indian Express.