No Marathi, no licence: State to crack down on taxi, auto drivers

Starting May 1 coinciding with Maharashtra Day, Marathi will be compulsory for all licenced auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Tuesday, warning that those who are unable to read, write or speak the language might risk losing their licences.

“From May 1, Marathi will be compulsory for all drivers. Those who cannot read and write the language will face cancellation of permits,” Sarnaik said. The state government is all set to launch a large-scale verification drive to enforce the rule by conducting checks across 59 regional transport offices (RTO) and deputy RTOs, where drivers will be tested on their ability to read, write and speak Marathi. Officials will also conduct on-ground inspections, and drivers who fail the tests could lose their permits.

Random checks and special camps will be carried out in areas where complaints have been reported about drivers not communicating in Marathi. These include regions such as Mira-Bhayandar and Malegaon, where pilot runs have already been conducted. Authorities plan to complete the exercise within one to two months.

Sarnaik said the rule already exists but has not been enforced strictly. “We have received many complaints that drivers in cities like Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur cannot speak Marathi or avoid using it,” he said. Calling it a basic requirement, he added, “If you work in a state, you should know its language. It is a matter of respect for that state.”

According to the transport department, the requirement is not new. Under Rule 24 of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, drivers must have a working knowledge of Marathi and local routes before receiving a licence and badge to operate public service vehicles. Officials said the current exercise is meant to enforce an existing rule rather than introduce a new one.

The minister also issued a warning to transport officials, saying action would be taken against those who issue licences without following the rules.

The announcement has raised concerns among driver associations, many of whom say the move could disproportionately affect migrant workers. A Mumbai-based auto permit holder said that a large number of drivers come from states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and the drive may create uncertainty around their livelihood.

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Drivers across the state also deemed the enforcement drives as lengthy and unnecessary. “The RTO should have verified drivers’ Marathi proficiency at the time of issuing the licences,” added Dipak Patil, the Maharashtra secretary of the Mumbai Taxi Chalak Malak Sena.

“Auto rickshaw and cab drivers are individuals in their late 40s to 60s who lack formal education. Many individuals have also left schooling years ago, which makes it even more difficult for them to learn,” Patil noted suggesting that RTOs should run education campaigns and workshops.

In 2017, the Bombay High Court cancelled a similar order by the state that mandated speaking Marathi for accessing auto rickshaw permits. The court explained that the rule solely applies to public service vehicles and not auto rickshaws which fall under the motor cabs category and are typically exempted from the rules.