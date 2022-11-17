No ‘Love Jihad’; drugs and alcohol, not live-in, to blame: Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson

Aaftab Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi, used to consume drugs and alcohol which could have led to his violent behaviour, Neelam Gorhe, deputy chairperson of Legislative Council of Maharashtra, said after meeting the father of the deceased at his Vasai residence on Thursday.

Gorhe said Walkar’s father Vikas did not tell her that his daughter’s relationship was a case of “Love Jihad”.

“No one can say such an incident took place because she (Walkar) was in a live-in relationship and that it could not have occurred had they been married,” Gorhe said, adding Walkar was cheated upon and betrayed by Poonawala.

Gorhe, a member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Shiv Sena (UBT), said she also visited the Manikpur police station where Walkar’s missing complaint was registered and took an update on the investigation. She said in Marathi: “It was a gruesome murder and probe is on. I spoke at length with the cops and her father. I will take up this issue with the speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla, the Union home ministry and Delhi Police, and will demand quick trial and seek death penalty for the accused.”

Gorhe said since Poonawala allegedly withdrew money from Walkar’s bank account, probe was on to check if monetary need was one of the factors behind the murder.

“Shraddha could not gauge that Aaftab could murder her. She was cheated by him. When we bring up our daughters, we teach them not to get cheated. But in such situations, we cannot tell that a person will do such a thing (murder). If she would not have been in a live-in relationship and would have been married, can we say the husband would not have done this (killed her)?” Gorhe said.

The MLC said Walkar’s father told her that his daughter was under a lot of pressure. “He (Vikas) did not mention Love Jihad as she (Walkar) never said it was Love Jihad. But Shraddha’s father told me she was under a lot of pressure. But he does not know if the pressure was because Aaftab used to assault her or because of money. Also, he used to consume a lot of alcohol and was doing drugs so this could be a reason behind the violence,” Gorhe said.

Love Jihad is a term used by certain groups to label an interfaith couple, insinuating that the relationship was a result of the man’s aim to convince his partner into changing her religion.

Advertisement

Gorhe said despite their fights, Walkar trusted Poonawala a lot.

“Her father said that occasional fights used to take place between the couple. Her father told her to come back to him but she did not want to come and continued to stay with Aaftab. May be she trusted him (Poonawala) a lot and thus, did not want to return. Her (now deceased) mother too got to know from Shraddha that Aaftab used to beat her and the (stress from the) knowledge could have contributed to her (the mother’s) death.”