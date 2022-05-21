‘No irregularity in construction of houses for affected persons’: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has denied allegations of Rs 9,380 crore scam in the construction of housing units for Project Affected Persons (PAP) on private land. In a statement issued on Friday, the BMC said that there is no financial irregularity in getting tenements for Project Affected Persons.

“The BMC implements vital projects of construction of roads, bridges, storm water drains, nalla/river widening, laying of underground storm water and water mains for the benefit of public at large. For carrying out these works, it incurs expenditure of thousands of crores. At many locations, structures of persons occupying the place of work are affected by it. As per current government policies, such project-affected persons have to be rehabilitated free of cost,” the BMC stated, adding, “This is an attempt for misleading, misinforming public at large, which could malign the image of BMC. Hence the apprehensions and allegation of offering, agreeing exorbitant returns to bidders are not based on facts.”