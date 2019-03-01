Maharashtra: No internal committees in ministers’ offices to receive, address sexual harassment complaints

In Maharashtra, ministers’ offices, including the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), do not have an Internal Committee (IC) to receive and address complaints of sexual harassment at workplace as mandated by law.

In a response to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by The Indian Express, the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said no IC has been established. In addition, none of the ministers’ offices have such an IC either.

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, mandates that all places of employment with 10 or more employees are mandated to have a functioning IC. While the Maharashtra CM Secretariat has 110 employees, including 20 women, all the ministers’ offices have more than 10 employees. In all, there are 38 ministers, including the Chief Minister.

An RTI request was filed with the CM Secretariat seeking to know the date of formation of the IC as per the provisions of law. In its reply, Public Information Officer Geeta Yadav said, “The establishment works related to the CM Secretariat is handled by the Desk 21 of the General Administration Department (GAD),” and hence, such a committee was not established at the CM Secretariat. “However, appropriate action is being taken in the matter after seeking remarks from the concerned departments,” the reply added.

Officials said that the CM Secretariat has sought remarks from the GAD and the Women and Child Development (WCD) department. Records show the GAD remarked on December 28 that “the office head of the CM Secretariat is expected to set up the Internal Committee as per the government resolution issued by the WCD department dated June 19, 2014.” The RTI request to the CM Secretariat was filed on December 10, 2018.

In response to a separate RTI request made to the GAD on January 11 regarding ICs in the offices of Maharashtra’s ministers, Public Information Officer N K Mali said officials from various departments are appointed on deputation to the ministers’ offices. The ministers’ establishments are not permanent establishments, and employees in the ministers’ offices are instead “tenure posts” until the council of ministers is in existence, the reply stated.

“If any complaint is received against an official during his deputation, the officials are then repatriated to their original establishments and the action against the officials is taken by the original establishments,” the response from the GAD said. This pertains to all complaints, not specifically to complaints by women of sexual harassment at the workplace.

An official from the GAD said that the heads of the respective offices are supposed to set up the committee as per the government guidelines. “In case of the ministers’ offices, the Chief State Information Commissioner has held each minister’s office as an independent authority and asked the state government to appoint public information officers in each minster’s office. So, the office heads in ministers’ offices are expected to set up the IC,” the official added.

The official further said most ministers’ offices do not have any woman staffers. “There are only four or five ministers’ offices where two or three women each are deputed. We may seek guidance from the WCD on the matter,” the official added.

Officials from the law and judiciary department said that an IC needs to be set up for the ministerial offices as per the provisions. “The guidelines clearly show that there should be an IC for the ministers’ offices,” said an official.

Another official said, “A pragmatic approach needs to be taken in the matter. An IC can be set up for all the ministers’ offices instead of setting up an IC in each minister’s office.”

Women’s rights lawyer Flavia Agnes said the committees should be set up immediately, in the CMO and in the ministers’ offices wherever the provisions of the law are applicable. “The provisions of the law need to be implemented and authorities should not find any loopholes in the law. Besides, they should create awareness about these committees,” Agnes told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, asked whether his office has an IC, Minister for School Education and Higher & Technical Education Vinod Tawde said, “We have only two women employees, not ten women employees. That is why the committee has not been set up.” According to the law, any office with 10 or more employees must have the committee.

Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Minister for Public Works (Undertaking) and Public Health Department, said there are no women employees in his office. “Then where is the question of harassment of women? But we will examine the provisions of law and take necessary steps as mandated by the law,” Shinde told The Indian Express.

Sudhir Mungantiwar, Minister for Finance, Planning and Forests, too said there are no women employees working in his office. “So, where is the question of setting up the internal committee? The committee requires women members on it. If there are no women in the office, then how the committee can be set up. Still I will check its provisions,” Mungantiwar told The Indian Express.

Sambhaji Patil-Nilangekar, Minister for Labour and Skill Development, said he would check the provisions of the law and would take steps required by it.

Various departments of the government with establishments in Mantralaya, the state government Secretariat in Mumbai have internal committees. Sources said only a handful of complaints has been received by these committees since 2013.