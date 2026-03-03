‘No Indian should go hungry’: Eatery in Dubai offers free meals to stranded Indians  

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiMar 3, 2026 06:00 PM IST
Passengers stranded by the closure of Dubai International Airport await for assistance in the airport parking lot in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP)Passengers stranded by the closure of Dubai International Airport await for assistance in the airport parking lot in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP)
Amidst the escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict, an Indian eatery in Dubai has come forward to offer free meals to several thousand people from India who are stranded in the emirate.

The Mumbai-style restaurant located at Dubai’s Karama offers free breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily from 8 am to 1 am to help the stranded immigrants and tourists.

The restaurant’s notice reads: “Stranded in Dubai? We’re here for you,” and specifies that free breakfast (idli and sambar), lunch (pulao), and dinner (fried rice) will be served daily.

Located at B-10, Shop No. 5 & 6, Shaikh Hamadan Colony, Karama, Mumbai Express Restaurant & Cafe has urged those in need to approach the premises directly or contact them at +971 4 370 8081.

According to Mihir Kotecha, BJP MLA from Maharashtra, the initiative draws inspiration from the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reflects a spirit of national solidarity.

“This is about service, compassion, and ensuring dignity for our people during a crisis. In such difficult times, it is our collective responsibility to stand by every Indian, no matter where they are. We want to ensure that no Maharashtrian or Indian stranded in Dubai goes hungry,” he said.

 

