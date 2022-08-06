scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

No impact on working of govt due to delay in Cabinet expansion: Shinde

Shinde made the remarks in response to questions about the delay in Cabinet expansion since the change of guard in the state on June 30. He was speaking to mediapersons after he arrived in Delhi along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on a two-day visit.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 6, 2022 11:58:45 pm
On Friday, Shinde had visited Fadnavis' residence at Sagar Bungalow in Mumbai. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the functioning of the Maharashtra government has not been affected in any way due to the delay in Cabinet expansion and that more ministers will be inducted soon.

Shinde made the remarks in response to questions about the delay in Cabinet expansion since the change of guard in the state on June 30. He was speaking to mediapersons after he arrived in Delhi along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on a two-day visit.

Shinde and Fadnavis are in Delhi to attend a meeting of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav National Committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening and the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on Sunday. Sources said during their visit, they are likely to discuss the list of probable ministers with the central BJP leadership.

Speaking to mediapersons in Delhi, Shinde said, “The work of the government has not been affected in any way. The decision making process has not been affected. I and the deputy chief minister have been taking decisions and there is no impact on the working of the government.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...Premium
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...Premium
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...

“This visit to Delhi is not at all connected with the expansion of the council of ministers,” he added. “The Cabinet expansion will happen at the earliest” was Shinde’s refrain to questions about the delay.

Earlier this week, Fadnavis was in Delhi to hold meetings with the BJP leadership to discuss the political situation in the state even as the Supreme Court continued to hear a bunch of petitions in connection with the change of government in Maharashtra. Shinde, who was indisposed and advised rest by doctors, had stayed back in Mumbai.

Shinde and Fadnavis have been holding fort as a two-member Cabinet, apparently awaiting the decision of the SC before adding new members to the council of ministers. The SC is likely to hear the petitions related to Maharashtra government formation on Monday. A source in the BJP said, “Since the matter is before the SC, the BJP top leadership believes it should wait for clarity.”

On Friday, Shinde had visited Fadnavis’ residence at Sagar Bungalow in Mumbai. A source said, “They may have finalised their list of Cabinet ministers.”

More from Mumbai

Another source added, “The BJP and the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena have worked out a reasonable formula… It is expected that BJP will get 25 ministers while 15 will be from the Shinde faction. A couple of ministers representing smaller parties/Independents could also be considered.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 11:58:45 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

2

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

3

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals

5

Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: PM Modi meets Jagdeep Dhankhar, congratulates him on being elected next V-P

Featured Stories

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Opinion

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
CWG Day 9 LIVE

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable
CWG

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable

4th T20I: India set 192-run target for Windies
LIVE UPDATES

4th T20I: India set 192-run target for Windies

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Premium
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement