No immediate plans for lockdown in Mumbai

The BMC has no plans for a lockdown in Mumbai for now and will instead focus on stricter implementation of Covid 19 rules/restrictions – such as face masks in public places, and less than 50 people in wedding functions.

When asked about the possibility of a lockdown in the city, similar to Thane, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said there was no immediate need. Officials have, however, warned that if citizens do not follow the COVID-19 protocol, the civic body may be forced to take stringent steps.

Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh had said that if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city, the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown cannot be ruled out.

Shaikh said that local authorities have been empowered to decide on lockdown as and when necessary. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) administration on Monday announced a lockdown in 16 hotspots in the district from March 9 till the end of this month.

Mumbai recorded 1,012 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number in the city to 335584. Fatality was among the lowest, at 2, on Tuesday, taking the count to 11,506.

Speaking to media, a senior BMC official said nearly 60 percent of beds are available for COVID-19 patients at city hospitals.

The civic body maintained that the surge in cases is a result of increase in daily testing.

In the first week of February, the number of new cases was fewer than 400, but there was a steady rise from February 10 onwards, when the number of cases rose to over 500. Some attributed the spike to the resumption of local train networks for all commuters.