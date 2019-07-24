Mumbai: No history of dog bite, 8-year-old dies of rabies

IN AN extremely rare case, an eight-year-old boy died due to rabies in Mumbai with no history of a dog bite. Doctors suspect the rabies virus was transferred to the boy after a stray dog scratched or licked him.

The boy, a resident of Malad, died in Kasturba hospital on July 17, a day after admission. So far this year, two deaths due to rabies have been reported in the city. In 2018, there were none, BMC data shows. All deaths in the last few years have, however, been on account of an infected dog’s bite.

“It is extremely rare for rabies to spread through licking or scratching. But it is possible that soft tissue of the minor came in contact with the virus or an open wound on the boy was licked by the infected dog and the virus spread,” said Dr Santosh Revankar, joint executive health officer, BMC.

Rabies is a viral infection, caused by the bite of jackal, bat, dog, cat, horse or even a buffalo or bull, which leads to inflammation of the brain. Hydrophobia (fear of water) is the most common symptom of the virus. In Mumbai, most common cases of rabies are through dog bites. “In the last few years, there have been no reported rabies cases through cat bites,” said Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer, BMC.

In this case, the boy was scratched by a dog on April 24, his medical records show. A few days later, he was licked by a dog. A doctor, privy to the case, said the unsuspecting father got the boy a tetanus shot administered but missed rabies vaccination. “His father thought it was just a scratch,” the doctor said.

Three months later, on July 14, the first symptoms surfaced. The boy became irritable and lost appetite. A local paediatrician did not diagnose rabies, since no history of dog bite was known, and referred the minor to an ENT specialist. When hydrophobia developed, rabies was confirmed. He was rushed to Kasturba hospital on July 16, but he died a day later. He could only be given symptomatic treatment for hydrophobia before he succumbed.

The incubation period, for symptoms of rabies to emerge, varies from 21 days to, some times, years. Following a dog bite, the first immunisation shot must be administered within hours.

In this case, where a dog never bit the child, doctors suggest a need for pre-exposure prophylaxis vaccination for rabies, specially for children habitual of playing with dogs. “A pre-exposure prophylaxis protects a person from possible rabies infection. This should be given to those accustomed to be around dogs. It has three doses, one is the zero dose, next is given seven days later and then 21 days later,” said paediatrician Dr Amol Annadate. Doctors said this shot has to be repeated every three years.

While dog sterilisation and immunisation is conducted regularly by veterinary department of Deonar abattoir, BMC officials said the infected dog has not been traced. “Even if a dog is immunised against rabies, its effect wears off. It has to be be re-immunised a year later,” Dr Revankar, from the BMC health department, said.