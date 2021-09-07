No hike in property tax for four years, says BMC

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
September 7, 2021 9:24:47 am
The BMC on Monday said there will be no increase in property tax for the next four years.
The civic administration, in a written reply before the Standing Committee, said it will not increase property tax from 2021 to 2025.
Earlier, it had proposed to increase the tax but the move had faced criticism from corporators.
