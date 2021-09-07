scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 07, 2021
No hike in property tax for four years, says BMC

The civic administration, in a written reply before the Standing Committee, said it will not increase property tax from 2021 to 2025.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
September 7, 2021 9:24:47 am
Earlier, it had proposed to increase the tax but the move had faced criticism from corporators.

The BMC on Monday said there will be no increase in property tax for the next four years.

