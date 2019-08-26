No heavy rain in Mumbai for next four days, only light to moderate showers: IMD

Mumbai is not expected to get heavy rain for at least the next four days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has predicted light to moderate rain till Thursday. According to the district forecast by the Met department, Palghar is likely to get heavy rain at isolated places.

After a brief pause, Pune is also likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places in ghat area.

North Maharashtra districts — Dhule, Nashik, Jalgaon and Nandurbar — are expected to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on Monday, while Marathwada — Beed, Jalna and Parbhani — which have received deficient rainfall, is expected to receive light to moderate rain till Thursday.

On Sunday morning, relative humidity was recorded at 92 per cent. The city, in the last 24 hours, recorded 11.3 mm of rainfall. The IMD’s Colaba observatory recorded no rainfall in the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. The total rainfall for the city now stands at 2,522.7 mm, which is 728.6 mm above normal. This monsoon, July received maximum rainfall.

Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, which is 1.4 degrees above normal and -0.1 degree below normal.