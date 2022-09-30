scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

No graft will be tolerated: Fadnavis

Referring to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 2.0, he said the Centre has allocated Rs 12,500 crore to implement mega projects towards transformation of cities.

Fadnavis was speaking after launching the Swachh Maharashtra (Urban) Abhiyan 2.0 in Mumbai. (File Photo)

A day after a major bureaucratic reshuffle, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Friday the culture of taking bribe to clear projects will not be tolerated in the new regime.

Fadnavis was speaking after launching the Swachh Maharashtra (Urban) Abhiyan 2.0 in Mumbai. He said, “At the top we don’t expect anything other than good work…I would like to state things clearly. The commission and cuts for clearing the projects will not be tolerated. It applies to both bureaucrats and politicians.” He added, “If any officer is seen putting on hold a project for commission, elected members should bring it to the notice of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde…In case if it comes to notice that a politician is demanding a commission in any project and withholding it, officers should bring it to the CM’s notice.”

Referring to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 2.0, he said the Centre has allocated Rs 12,500 crore to implement mega projects towards transformation of cities. “In Maharashtra, we had succeeded in making 514 cities and towns open defecation-free in the first phase. In the second phase we have to focus on making cities slum-free, have sewage treatment plants and tackle garbage problems,” he said.

More from Mumbai

He also said the government will consider holding a hackathon for urban development to invite innovative concepts and models. Startups can also be considered without the tedious process of tendering provided they deliver results, he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...Premium
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising itPremium
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising it
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 11:18:56 pm
Next Story

Centre likely to allot land for Mahul pumping station: BMC

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement