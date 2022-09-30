No graft will be tolerated: Fadnavis

A day after a major bureaucratic reshuffle, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Friday the culture of taking bribe to clear projects will not be tolerated in the new regime.

Fadnavis was speaking after launching the Swachh Maharashtra (Urban) Abhiyan 2.0 in Mumbai. He said, “At the top we don’t expect anything other than good work…I would like to state things clearly. The commission and cuts for clearing the projects will not be tolerated. It applies to both bureaucrats and politicians.” He added, “If any officer is seen putting on hold a project for commission, elected members should bring it to the notice of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde…In case if it comes to notice that a politician is demanding a commission in any project and withholding it, officers should bring it to the CM’s notice.”

Referring to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 2.0, he said the Centre has allocated Rs 12,500 crore to implement mega projects towards transformation of cities. “In Maharashtra, we had succeeded in making 514 cities and towns open defecation-free in the first phase. In the second phase we have to focus on making cities slum-free, have sewage treatment plants and tackle garbage problems,” he said.

He also said the government will consider holding a hackathon for urban development to invite innovative concepts and models. Startups can also be considered without the tedious process of tendering provided they deliver results, he added.