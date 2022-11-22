No good in inmates with possibility of acquittal languishing in jails, says ex-CJI UU Lalit

The recently retired Chief Justice of India (CJI), Uday Umesh Lalit, said on Monday that more dedicated investigators are required to ensure speedy justice, while maintaining that 56 out of every 100 prisoners languishing in jails have the possibility of being acquitted in the case.

“Otherwise, the ineffective criminal justice system would do no societal good for such people behind bars,” he said, adding that arrests made without ascertaining requirements burden the judicial system. “About 80 per cent of the entire population in the jails is of undertrials, and the remaining 20 per cent are convicts. The conviction rate is about 27 per cent. Less than 30 per cent… in our country, the conviction rate is 27 per cent. 56 out of 100 people in jails today have the possibility to finally get acquitted for some or other reasons, and yet they have been languishing in jail…”

He was speaking on “Making criminal justice effective” at the Justice (retired) K T Desai Memorial lecture on Monday at Central Court in the Bombay High Court building. Expressing concerns over undertrials languishing in jails for years, he said that while the role of cat (investigators) is to track the rats (criminals), at times, they run after somebody else and, “after 10 years of the chase, if the cat finds that what it was pursuing was a rabbit, it is not good for the society… 56 people behind bars getting acquitted is not subserving societal goods.”

Referring to the “tremendous burden on the entire criminal justice system,” the judge said technological advancements should be used to ease the system, while noting that nothing has been done to ensure there was a specialised force or a department which would take care of investigations.

He also said that many investigating personnel lack scientific expertise, and requisite training to investigate “white collar crimes”, and most investigators do not even present complete fact before the court. There are many commercial disputes which are “masqueraded or portrayed as criminal litigations” which increases the burden on the criminal justice system, he added.

Justice Lalit said prosecutors are required to monitor investigations, and be “vigilant, fair and nipping seething into bud” and not be perceived as “persecution”.

Rule of anarchy will replace rule of law: CJ Datta

Chief Justice Dipankar Datta of the Bombay High Court, who presided over the event, said “a motivated, biased or an indifferent judicial system would result in denial of justice and unjustified arrest of innocent persons”. He added, “Even in the Gautam Navlakha case, where resorting to house arrest is appropriate, such (guidelines for police on house arrest) have been emphasised… The rule of anarchy will replace the rule of law if an efficient and effective criminal justice system is absent.”