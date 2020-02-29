No further extension for Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Barve: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve

The Mumbai Police is set to get a new chief. Incumbent Sanjay Barve, who has been given two three-month extensions after his retirement last August, will not be given another extension, Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh said on Friday.

A decision about the new police commissioner is likely to be taken by Saturday when Barve’s extension comes to an end, he told mediapersons. Barve had taken over as the commissioner on February 28, 2019 and was granted two extensions — August and November.

A senior official from the home department said, “Barve’s tenure will end on Saturday, as the state government has not sought another extension for him.”

“There were no such circumstances under which an extension could be sought. Also, granting Barve another extension would upset many IPS officers who are next in line to the post, as Barve was already granted two extensions,” another official said.

Earlier this month, Barve had courted controversy after it came to light that he had given a pro bono contract to digitise records of Mumbai Police to a firm owned by his son and wife. Under his tenure, central and state elections had taken place and the judgment in the Babri Masjid case was delivered without Mumbai witnessing any law and order problems.

In the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, as the chief minister and home minister come from different parties, sources said both parties would like to recommend someone as the next commissioner. “Till the time they agree on a consensus candidate, an order will not be issued… If they are not able to agree on a particular officer by Saturday, the joint commissioner will hold the additional charge till the time a commissioner is appointed,” said an official.

