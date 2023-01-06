No fresh admissions if no accreditation, Patil tells colleges running for over 5 years

Colleges in Maharashtra which are functioning for more than five years will not be allowed to carry out admission to new batches if they have not started the process of getting accredited. Vice Chancellors of all state universities have been given instructions to identify such colleges and send them notices.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil announced this after a meeting of the Joint Body of Vice Chancellors (JBVC) at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in his capacity as Chancellor of all state universities.

Insisting on the importance of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading for all colleges, Patil said, “All colleges which are running for more than five years will have to get NAAC accreditation otherwise they will not be allowed to admit new batch of students.”

As per the data shared by Patil in November 2022, Maharashtra has 4,494 colleges and 65 universities. Out of these, 1,854 are NAAC-accredited. Out of 1,177-aided institutions, 1,096 are NAAC-accredited, whereas out of 2,141 non-aided educational institutions, 1,909 have not completed their accreditation.

A senior official explained, “This data was gathered in September 2022 after which institutions running without NAAC accreditation were sent notices to start the process within six months. Some of these institutions may have started the process. Now the varsities have been asked to identify and generate a status report by March.”

Encouraging a uniform academic calendar, all universities in the state have also been asked to start the next academic year on August 1, 2023.

In order to begin a new academic session from August, Patil asked all VCs to conduct all examinations of this academic year by May 31 and declare results by June 30 so that the process of entrance tests and admissions can be completed by July 31.

Encouraging universities to increase enrollment, Patil said, “At present enrollment in higher education is around 32 lakh. Universities should set their own targets for increasing it to 50 lakh students, with special attention to women enrollment.”

Among other important discussions held at the meeting included uniformity in Credit equivalence in universities and changing duration of lectures from 48 minutes to 1 hour. It also reviewed the progress of students registration under Academic Bank of Credit which will play an important role in providing the academic flexibility encouraged in NEP 2020.