No foul play, say Mumbai Police: Lawyer appearing in Palghar lynching case killed in road accident

The deceased, Digvijay Trivedi (32), was head of the legal cell of political party Bahujan Vikas Aghadi. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) The deceased, Digvijay Trivedi (32), was head of the legal cell of political party Bahujan Vikas Aghadi. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

A lawyer appearing in the lynching of three men in Palghar, was killed in a road accident on Wednesday morning. Police have ruled out any foul play.

The deceased, Digvijay Trivedi (32), was head of the legal cell of political party Bahujan Vikas Aghadi.

According to the police, Digvijay and his colleague Preeti Trivedi were travelling to a court in Dahanu in Palghar district when their car overturned around 9.30 am near Charoti Naka on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. The lawyers were to attend the remand of six accused arrested in the lynching case and also a juvenile detained in the case by the state CID.

“…The deceased was speeding and lost control of the vehicle. There are skid marks on the road indicating that he tried to bring the car under control,” said Siddhva Jaybhaye, assistant police inspector, Kasa police station.

Police said Digvijay was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. Jaybhaye said Preeti Trivedi was being treated for her injuries. Her statement will be recorded after she recovers sufficiently, the officer said.

Jaybhaye said there was no foul play in Trivedi’s death and it was an accident. A case of accidental death was registered at Kasa police station on Wednesday.

Both lawyers were hired by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to represent sadhus Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj, who along with their driver Nilesh Yelgade, were lynched by a mob at Gadchinchle village last month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd